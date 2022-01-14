(WFSB) – If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet.
Eyewitness News spoke with a veterinarian to get tips on keeping animals as safe as possible when the temperature drops.
Dogs may not realize what it means when they can see their own breath, but with another cold snap approaching, they can’t outrun the freezing temperatures.
“She loves the snow and she loves the cold,” said Zhen Da of Cromwell.
“Keep them in an area that's grassy and have them try to go as quickly as possible,” said Paula Wright.
Experts say when the wind chill falls below zero, you shouldn’t have your dog outside for more than five minutes.
“Issues with the tips of the ears, those are susceptible areas. The tip of the nose as well,” said Elan Armstrong, emergency veterinarian.
Armstrong says preventing frostbite is key.
Putting a balm on your dog’s paws can offer a layer of protection, but not for very long.
“If they start doing the tip toeing action that's definitely an indication that they're now starting to feel very uncomfortable on their feet,” Armstrong said.
While some breeds are built better for cold temperatures, others are not.
“Chihuahuas, lab retrievers, things like that, golden retrievers maybe not so much,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also says outdoor cats should stay inside on cold days because they don’t always pick the safest places to keep warm.
“That can be risky because they'll end up in car engines,” Armstrong said.
If you do head outside in the cold temperatures, don’t be afraid to accessorize.
“If you do have a sweater or a jacket or even better those little dog booties would be very helpful for the dog,” Wright said.
