(WFSB) – As COVID-19 testing demands continue to increase with extended wait times, many people are rushing to the stores for antigen tests, better known as take-home testing kits.
It’s important to know when to test when using the take-home testing kits.
The battle to get COVID-19 tests has been a challenge for many across the country and right here in Connecticut. Many people are now rushing to the stores to find a take-home antigen test, without luck.
“I thought I found one at one store and I drove over there, and it was completely gone,” said Elizabeth Mainella of Cromwell.
Mainella says she is confident using the take-home tests because of her frequent experience with testing required by her job but is concerned for other taking them.
“For someone who hasn’t taken a test or has done it at home before, I would hope they have a really good video or instructions. Because obviously the take home tests are not as accurate as the PCR,” she said.
Many will be using the take-home tests for the first time.
Dr. Alina Filozov, infectious disease specialist at Middlesex Hospital, says when using the antigen take-home tests, testing during a certain window is critical.
“The incubation period of omicron is about three days so if you want to be completely certain keep repeating the antigen test every three days and you won’t miss that time when you still have those symptoms and could be contagious to others,” Filozov said.
She adds it is crucial to read the instructions on each take home test carefully for accurate readings, meaning swabbing each nostril for 15 seconds each inside the nostril lining.
She says false positives are more likely to occur with the antigen test than a PCR test.
“If somebody has no symptoms and test positive with the antigen there may be an opportunity of a false positive test and antigens may cause that and that’s when we need to confirm with a PCR,” Filozov said.
Health officials want to remind everyone that when dealing with the take-home tests to only purchase for what you need and not to hoard.
