(WFSB) – Weather in New England over the past week has been remarkable.
From record highs to snow, more spring-like weather is headed our way Thursday.
The cold can take a toll on our immune system.
Eyewitness News talked to an expert on how the fluctuating temperatures can impact our health.
The weather can play a role in our odds of getting sick.
Viruses get into our system through our nose.
When the temperature and humidity drops in your nose, it makes it tougher for the mucous layer to expel viruses.
Drier air makes viruses last longer in the air, so transmission is easier.
Keeping the air at 40 to 60 percent humidity and increasing the ventilation in your home, especially your bedroom, will reduce your chance of getting sick.
An air filter or humidifier are good to turn on during this time of year.
When the humidity and temperatures suddenly drop like this weekend, your chance of an infection and severity of an infection increases.
“Many years of data has shown that this drop in humidity but not necessarily the maintenance of low humidity but somehow the drop itself can impact transmission as well as severity of infection from influenza virus,” said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, Professor of Immunobiology Yale School of Medicine.
Dr. Iwasaki has been recommending masks before the pandemic started.
In the winter they can help keep your nose moist and warm.
Your immune system works better with a warm and moist nose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.