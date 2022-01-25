(WFSB) – Keeping up with an outdoor running or exercise routine during the cold winter months can be tough.
If you are looking to lace up your sneakers any time soon, Eyewitness News talked to a physical therapist for some tips on working out.
It’s so important, especially mornings like Wednesday where it will feel like sub-zero temperatures.
It’s a time of year that physical therapist Jared Scobille says can be dangerous for outdoor fitness enthusiasts.
Scobille works at Access Physical Therapy and Wellness in Rocky Hill.
He sees many people in with injuries related to the cold weather and not taking basic precautions.
“One of the common injuries we see this time of year is if someone isn’t warming up properly- what can happen is if the muscles are a little too stiff, when someone goes to run and they pick up the pace- the hamstrings or another hip muscle, even muscles around the knee joint are not ready for that type of movement,” Scobille said.
With that, always remember to start with a stretch.
“Let’s say you’re out on the sidewalk- or let’s say you’re getting ready for a run, do some marching in place, do some body weight squats—” Scobille said.
Like the hip flexor stretch.
“You could do this if you’re up against the wall, one foot forward- one foot back- the leg that’s back is the leg that we’re stretching, in this position stay nice and tall,” said Scobille. “One other stretch is you can stretch out your calves a little bit, just up against the wall like this.”
Also, make sure you dress the part.
“I would say when the temperatures drop to below freezing- you have to make sure you’re taking precautions and wearing running gloves, I’d recommend wearing a hat at that point,” Scobille said.
Stay safe!
“If you’re considering doing a longer run when it’s really cold out, you can say you’re doing a trail run, make sure you know where you’re going or consider doing something more around town,” Scobille said.
Scobille also suggests carrying a light pack or backpack with an extra layer, so you don’t overheat but can stay warm if you need it.
