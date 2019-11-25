(WFSB) – The countdown is on!
Thanksgiving is almost here, but some people haven’t gone shopping yet.
Channel 3 looking into tips on how to still make your Thanksgiving meal the best it can be.
Highland Park Market in Glastonbury was buzzing with families looking to get everything ready for the big dinners on Thursday.
The turkey is the star of the meal, so you want to make sure it’s perfect.
Molly Devanney, vice president at Highland Park Market says for frozen turkeys, you can even start defrosting on Tuesday, but time is running out.
“I think the best thing to do is get it in the refrigerator and do it. You can also put it in a bath. Fill a bath of cool water and put that inside your sink, but you just have to be careful. From a food safety perspective, we always tell people to put it in the refrigerator on Monday if you’re going to serve it on Thursday,” Devanney said.
If you haven’t bought the turkey yet, you’re behind the game, so look for one that’s not frozen.
A fresh turkey is a little more expensive, but Devanney says you save days of defrosting by prepping it on Wednesday and it tastes better.
“You taste the different with the fresh turkey, and you want to make sure with the fresh turkey that you do prep it. A lot of people will prep it the night before,” Devanney said.
There are other time-consuming hassles, especially when it comes to the sides.
“The biggest thing with butternut squash is that it’s time consuming to cut it. Another tough one to do is kale,” Devanney said.
Many are looking to save time by going the pre-made route.
You still have time to do it all your own if you start shopping Tuesday morning.
Highland Park’s best advice is to call ahead and pre-order to make sure you get everything you need to complete your meal.
