ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- As the weather warms, there are a few precautions to stay safe from deer ticks while outside.
The CDC recommends wearing long pants and long sleeves while in grassy, bushy, or wooded areas.
Tick repellent spray is also useful and the CDC suggests showering within two hours of being outdoors.
"We are expecting to have a typical years with regards to tick sub nations," said Research Scientist Dr. Goudarz Molaei of the Center for Vector Biology and Zoonotic Disease.
The connection between Lyme disease and deer ticks was discovered in Lyme, Connecticut, by scientist Willy Burgdorfer in 1982.
Dr. Molaei said his research center has already received 1,100 ticks, which is similar statistically to 2018.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
