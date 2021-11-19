COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The remainder of Bacon Academy's high school football season was canceled and several staff members were placed on paid leave.
Channel 3 learned that the reason involved a Title IX investigation.
According to a statement put out by the Colchester school district, an investigation has been ongoing into incidents that involved interactions of student athletes from two athletic teams.
Sources told Channel 3 the investigation involves the football team and the cheerleading squad.
Details about these incidents, when they happened, or when they were reported were not released.
Title IX typically deals with discrimination based on gender in sports.
Superintendent of schools Jeffrey Burt acknowledged that it will be a lengthy investigation.
"The district followed policies and regulations in relation to allegations of violations of Title IX," Burt said. "Title IX investigations have specific protocols that must be followed that significantly increase the length of the investigation.”
The district said staff members will remain on paid administrative leave until further notice.
"While the district has completed the initial investigation of certain allegations, district officials have learned of multiple additional allegations that must be investigated,” Burt said.
Additionally, the remainder of the school's football season was canceled. The team had one game left in the season against Hebron's RHAM High School. It was supposed to talk place on Thanksgiving.
The Colchester First Selectman's office said it did not receive any information regarding this incident from the superintendent's office or the chairperson of the district's Board of Education.
There's no word on how many staff members were placed on leave.
"I have received concerns from parents about the ongoing situation, but it would be premature for me to comment at this time because of lack of verification. If even a fraction of what I am hearing is true, this is a serious concern. I expect complete transparency and accountability regarding the situation and its overall outcome," the statement posted on Facebook said.
