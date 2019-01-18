HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - School districts across the state are keeping an eye on the forecast.
Choosing to close or have a delay are not easy decisions for administrators, especially when the timing of the storm is not in their favor.
As of 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Hamden and Stamford schools issued 2 hour delays. See the complete list here.
We didn't get much snow, but what we DID get is slippery! So, Hamden Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today, Friday, January 18. Be careful out there!— HamdenPublicSchools (@HamdenSchools) January 18, 2019
"We didn't get much snow, but what we did get is slippery," Hamden Public Schools posted to Twitter. "So, Hamden Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today, Friday, January 18. Be careful out there!"
Channel 3 sat down with Bloomfield Superintendent James Thompson Jr. to find out how the calls are made.
Thompson said he checks with the town's Department of Public Works, keeps tabs on the forecast and consults with neighboring superintendents on potential changes to the school day.
He said timing is everything.
With Monday being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, districts will have an extra day to clean up after this weekend's storm.
"Ensuring the safety of our students and staff that really guides our decision," Thompson said.
