(WFSB) - Pixar's first major spinoff film will include a familiar face, but not in a familiar universe.
Lightyear explores the origin story of the character that inspired Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear.
A trailer for the animated movie hit the internet on Wednesday:
It previewed the story of a test pilot with aspirations of becoming space ranger.
According to IMDB, Chris Evans is playing Buzz instead of Tim Allen. Evans is probably best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.
However the trailer said it will hit theaters in 2022.
