NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With COVID-19 still presenting a threat, Toad's Place is taking precautions to combat the virus.
Venue officials say in order to get inside, they are requiring patrons, employees, and artists to show either their COVID-19 vaccination card, a negative PCR test result received within the last 72 hours, or a negative Rapid Antigen test result received within the last 24 hours.
Some may be on the fence about providing proof of vaccination or may not have time to get tested for the coronavirus.
As a result, officials with Toad's Place said that they are offering rapid COVID-19 tests at the door so you'll still have an opportunity to attend the event of your choice.
However, tests are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis.
Rapid test kits will also be available at the door for purchase so you can administer your own test if you wish to do so.
Face coverings are required indoors, as per city guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.