HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory issued for most of the state continues until Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday would feature the worst of this stretch of combined heat and humidity.
Once the temperature hit 90 degrees in Windsor Locks, where records are kept, it marked the continuation of the state's 5th heat wave of the season.
Tuesday would mark the fourth day of the current heat wave.
Like Monday, an isolated thunderstorm was possible for parts of the state. Some storms and downpours popped up, but nothing widespread.
There's a higher likelihood of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, thanks to the cold front.
"With enough sunshine, temperatures could/should reach 90 again, taking us into day five of the heat wave," Dixon said.
What the front does on Thursday remains to be seen. If it stalls offshore far enough from the state, Thursday and Friday could be dry.
"Otherwise, there will be slight chance for a shower or storm," Dixon said. "Temps trend cooler, relatively speaking, toward the end of the week and the humidity also decreases."
Drier and more comfortable weather should arrive for the weekend. Temps should range from between 80 and 85.
Read the full technical discussion here.
