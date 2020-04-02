(WFSB) - Groups in Connecticut and around the world have been working to recognize April 2 as Autism Awareness Day.
The City of Norwalk took it a step forward and declared the whole month of April as Austin Awareness Month.
It encouraged people to:
- Wear blue or show off an Autism awareness puzzle ribbon.
- Change a social media profile picture to show support.
- Keep the conversation going at home.
Nationally and globally, steps were taken to raise awareness about autism.
President Donald Trump issued a national proclamation.
"As president, I am committed to ensuring all Americans with ASD can thrive and prosper," Trump's proclamation said. "Last year, I was proud to sign into law legislation reauthorizing the Autism CARES Act, approving more than $1.8 billion in funding over 5 years to research and develop new treatments and therapies, and enhancing support services for those with ASD throughout their entire lives."
The United Nations also recognizes the day.
"Persons with autism have the right to self-determination, independence and autonomy, as well as the right to education and employment on an equal basis with others," the UN's secretary general wrote.
More information on Autism Awareness Day can be found here.
