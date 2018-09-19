WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - All things Connecticut will be celebrated on Wednesday at the Big E in West Springfield, MA.
It's Connecticut Day at the Eastern States Exposition.
The festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the state buildings opening at 10 a.m.
The parade, which will feature Channel 3 personalities, kicks off at 5 p.m.
For more information on the Connecticut Day events, check out the Big E's website here.
Details about the Big E itself, including tickets, can be found here.
See the forecast for Connecticut Day here.
