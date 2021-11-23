WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Travelers were told that they may run into delays at the airports on Tuesday.
The Transportation Security Administration expected Nov. 23 to be the busiest day for air travel this year.
The TSA expected about 2 million people to fly around the country on Tuesday, and a lot of those folks were up early.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was already bustling around 6 a.m.
There were relatively long lines that formed at security checkpoints and some check-in areas.
Travel experts said that people who plan to fly this week should arrive at least two hours before their flight, just to be safe.
Travelers who spoke to Channel 3 on Tuesday said that though they don’t seem to mind waiting in line, it almost felt like the world was getting a little closer to normal. Air travel was predicted to increase by about 80 percent this year compared to last year.
One local college student said she couldn’t wait to get back home.
“I’m extremely excited. I can’t wait to get back home,” said Mih-Lani Hernandez, a traveler. “[I’m] probably [most excited about] sleeping in my own bed. I’m tired of the twin bed at my school.”
The TSA had some fun tweeting about items people can travel with on a flight.
Travelers can carry on: Baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, and mac and cheese.
However, there are some things they’ll have to check, including: Cranberry sauce, gravy, wine and champagne, and canned fruits or veggies.
One thing people need to bring with them on Tuesday if they’re flying is a face mask. There is a federal mandate at airports and flights.
Wednesday is expected to be the most hectic day on the roads. AAA estimated that all in all, more than 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
