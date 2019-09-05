(WFSB) - For pizza lovers, Thursday was one of the best days of the year.
Which nationally recognized place has the best pizza in Connecticut?
In honor of National Cheese Pizza Day, we want to know which of these nationally-recognized pizza joints has the best pies?
Sept. 5 marks National Cheese Pizza Day, according to National Day Calendar.
Not to be confused with National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Thursday is the one day pizza fans relish saying "hold the toppings!"
When a lot of people think about pizza in Connecticut, the first city typically associated with delicious pies is New Haven.
A number of restaurants in the area have received national recognition.
Which one is the best? Vote in our poll here.
