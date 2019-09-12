(WFSB) - A number of days are celebrated on Sept. 12, but perhaps the most notable is National Chocolate Milkshake Day.
Chocolate Banana Milkshake. 1 banana - frozen and chunked, 6 tablespoons powdered chocolate-flavored malt drink mix (such as Ovaltine), 1 cup milk, 2 cups vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Mint Milkshake. 4 scoops vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup chocolate syrup, 1 drop peppermint extract.
Chocolate Spinach Milkshake. 3 cups packed fresh spinach, 1 cup chocolate soy milk, 1/2 banana, 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Chocolate Surprise Milkshake. 2 teaspoons milk, 3 scoops chocolate ice cream, 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup, 5 tablespoons powdered chocolate drink mix, 5 cubes ice, 1/4 cup chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chocolate Milkshake. 2 cups chocolate ice cream, 2 (1.65 ounce) bars dark chocolate candy bars - diced, 1/2 cup whipped cream, 1 tablespoon chocolate shavings - for garnish, 1/4 cup whipped cream
For more Eyewitness News stories, head to WFSB.com.
Chocolate Banana Milkshake. 1 banana - frozen and chunked, 6 tablespoons powdered chocolate-flavored malt drink mix (such as Ovaltine), 1 cup milk, 2 cups vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Mint Milkshake. 4 scoops vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup chocolate syrup, 1 drop peppermint extract.
Chocolate Spinach Milkshake. 3 cups packed fresh spinach, 1 cup chocolate soy milk, 1/2 banana, 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Chocolate Surprise Milkshake. 2 teaspoons milk, 3 scoops chocolate ice cream, 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup, 5 tablespoons powdered chocolate drink mix, 5 cubes ice, 1/4 cup chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chocolate Milkshake. 2 cups chocolate ice cream, 2 (1.65 ounce) bars dark chocolate candy bars - diced, 1/2 cup whipped cream, 1 tablespoon chocolate shavings - for garnish, 1/4 cup whipped cream
For more Eyewitness News stories, head to WFSB.com.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the first milkshake appeared in print in 1885.
At the time, however, it was an alcoholic beverage similar to eggnog and involved eggs, whiskey and other ingredients.
By 1900, it became a more wholesome drink either with chocolate, strawberry or vanilla syrup.
For the national day, observers use the hashtag #chocolatemilkshakeday on social media.
Check out these recipes from AllRecipes.com.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.