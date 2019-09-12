Thursday Sept. 12 marked National Milkshake Day.

(WFSB) - A number of days are celebrated on Sept. 12, but perhaps the most notable is National Chocolate Milkshake Day.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the first milkshake appeared in print in 1885.

At the time, however, it was an alcoholic beverage similar to eggnog and involved eggs, whiskey and other ingredients.

By 1900, it became a more wholesome drink either with chocolate, strawberry or vanilla syrup.

For the national day, observers use the hashtag #chocolatemilkshakeday on social media.

Check out these recipes from AllRecipes.com.

