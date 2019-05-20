(WFSB) - Monday marks National Dog Rescue Day.
It's a day rescue shelters said recognizes the benefits of allowing dogs to adopt owners into their love.
The ASPCA estimates that 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.
Send photos of your rescue dog to Channel 3 using our app our emailing iwitness@wfsb.com. We could add them to our slideshow here.
Anyone looking to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs can:
- Volunteer at a local shelter.
- Donate money, food, toys, leashes or blankets to a local shelter.
- Adopt a rescue dog.
- Foster a rescue dog that's in need of medical care or rehabilitation.
- Spay and neuter pets. Overpopulation is one reason shelters exist.
Social media users have been posting with the hashtag #NationalRescueDogDay.
One shelter that can always use some help is Protectors of Animals. A link to its site can be found here.
