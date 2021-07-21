NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday marked National Hot Dog Day.
Hummel Brothers, a New Haven institution since 1933, offered a special deal.
For $5.99, customers can grab a 9 inch grilled hot dog with a can of soda and a bag of chips.
Local businesses aren't the only places offering deals:
- 7-Eleven - Quarter pound Big Bite beef hot dog for $1.
- Nathan's Famous - 5 cent hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council started National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to go along with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill. It's now celebrated every year on a Wednesday in July.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, 7-Eleven sells the most grilled hot dogs in North America: One hundred million annually.
