ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marks "Denise D'Ascenzo Day," in accordance with a proclamation from the governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont declared Jan. 30 to be a day to recognize the legendary WFSB anchor on what would have been her 62nd birthday.
“For more than thirty years, Denise D’Ascenzo entered millions of homes through her news broadcasts, becoming an extended member of each of our families,” Lamont said. “On behalf of the entire state, our hearts remain with Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues at WFSB.”
D'Ascenzo passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 from what her family believes was a heart attack.
Channel 3 held a public memorial for her on Wednesday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Thousands of viewers, local and national television personalities, family and friends attended. See the full video of the memorial here.
See the entire proclamation from Lamont here.
Many people asked about making a donation in D'Ascenzo's name.
The creation of the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation was announced on Tuesday.
Donations will help support a variety of causes that were dear to D'Ascenzo, such as children, health, education and more.
A link to the foundation's website can be found here.
