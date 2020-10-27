(WFSB) - Tuesday is the last chance for non-registered voters in Connecticut to make sure their voices will be heard this election.
Connecticut residents have until 11:59 p.m. to register.
“Connecticut has a record breaking number of registered voters right now – don’t be left out! Tomorrow is the last day to register prior to Election Day, so go to myvote.ct.gov/register or to your town hall to join your friends, family, and neighbors and register to make your voice heard," Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said in a statement.
You can also register in person at your local registrar's office between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by mail as long as the registration is postmarked by today.
Connecticut voters can also check their registration and look up their polling place here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.