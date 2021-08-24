NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marked move-in day for students at several schools in the state.
Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven will allow some students into their dorms on campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Freshmen move-ins have been staggered throughout the day.
Sophomores were scheduled to return to campus on Wednesday.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Stream it on the app:
They, along with Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Heather Aaron, SCSU president Joe Bertolino and campus leaders, said they'll talk about student vaccine efforts and celebrate a return to in-person learning.
Classes begin Aug. 26.
