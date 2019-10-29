MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marks the last chance for people to register to vote before Election Day.
Channel 3 is tracking several big races, including mayoral campaigns in Hartford, New Haven and Middletown.
Hartford Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin wants a second term, but has to beat out five challengers.
In New Haven, Democrat Justin Elicker defeated current Mayor Toni Harp in the primaries. However, she's still in the race in hopes of maintaining her seat.
Middletown voters will also select a new mayor.
People who have not registered to vote have a number of ways they can do so.
They can sign up in person at their Town Hall or do it online at voterregistration.ct.gov.
People can also register by mail; however, the application must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Election Day registration is available at town registrar offices, but election officials do not advise it.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.