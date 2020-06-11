HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Storms that could include damaging wind and torrential rain are possible on Thursday.
Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storms to keep viewers informed.
"A cold front will slowly move through Southern New England from west to east on Thursday," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The front will have plenty of moisture to work with, which means showers are likely."
With that comes a chance for thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center placed nearly all of Connecticut in its “marginal” risk category for severe weather.
"One or two storms could produce gusty to perhaps locally damaging winds," Haney said.
In addition to the wind, torrential downpours could result in poor drainage flooding in some areas.
Highs will range from the middle 70s to possibly the lower 80s on Thursday.
Showers will end Thursday night and the sky will become partly cloudy. It’ll also turn slightly cooler and drier.
Overnight temps could fall to between 55 and 65.
"With the frontal boundary shifting to the east of New England, we will end the week on a pleasant note," Haney said.
Highs in the low-to-mid 80s can be expected on Friday with partly-sunny skies.
"The air will be warm, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range," Haney said. "Highs will be in the low and middle 80s."
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s, and the humidity will be low.
Sun could mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but it'll remain dry.
"An upper level disturbance with swing through New England Sunday and Sunday night," Haney said. "This will increase our chances for showers, especially Sunday afternoon."
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
