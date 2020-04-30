GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating the death of a toddler in Griswold.
Troopers responded to a home on North Main Street on Wednesday just before 3 a.m. for the report of a 2-year-old who was in cardiac arrest.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they began life saving measures. The child was brought to a local hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.
State police said there is no criminal aspect to the investigation, but said the investigation is still active.
No additional details were released at the time.
