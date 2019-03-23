There will be a series of toll protests held around Connecticut on Saturday, March 23rd.
The protests will be held by No Tolls CT.
The locations are:
• Southington, 10-11 a.m., Exit 32 I-84 Queen Street
• Berlin, 12-1 p.m. Lower Lane at Stop and Shop and Veteran's Park
• Cromwell, 2-3 p.m. Route 3 and 372, Stop and Shop parking lot
More information can be found here.
(1) comment
If you voted for Lamont, you're being asked not to protest. You are the problem
