There will be a series of toll protests held around Connecticut on Saturday, March 23rd. 

The protests will be held by No Tolls CT. 

The locations are: 

• Southington, 10-11 a.m., Exit 32 I-84 Queen Street

• Berlin, 12-1 p.m. Lower Lane at Stop and Shop and Veteran's Park

• Cromwell, 2-3 p.m. Route 3 and 372, Stop and Shop parking lot  

More information can be found here

Truthseeker
Truthseeker

If you voted for Lamont, you're being asked not to protest. You are the problem

