Tolland County upgraded to High Transmission status

(WFSB) - The CDC has upgraded Tolland County to High Transmission status.
Tolland is the seventh county in the state to be upgraded to the High Transmission category.
Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London and Middlesex Counties also are listed as High Transmission.
Windham is the only county at Substantial Transmission status.
Funny...I don't know a SINGLE person that has had Covid sice March
