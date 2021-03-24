TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A group of Tolland High School seniors are demanding a large outdoor graduation ceremony.
Despite multiple obstacles, including COVID-19 safety protocols, the students said they refuse to give up on their goal.
The seniors said they have been doing their best to enjoy their last few months as students. Many were holding out hope that they'd get to celebrate one last time together during a large graduation ceremony.
“It’s an important milestone in our life that we deserve to have everyone that we want there,” said Alexis LaPorte, a Tolland High School senior.
LaPorte and some of her friends began pushing for an outdoor graduation ceremony months ago. Recently, the school district announced plans for a smaller indoor ceremony. As a result, students like Willow Golden said they were devastated.
“It’s important in our community to have these traditions and they’re long-standing traditions that have always been a part of Tolland,” Golden said.
However, Golden, LaPorte, and Shanley McCaffrey insisted they could organize a safe outdoor ceremony. So, they started a petition and met with the superintendent.
Wednesday night, they'll discuss the issue at a virtual Board of Education meeting.
“The more that we work together, the more we can get done,” McCaffrey said.
LaPorte said she is optimistic the board will try to accommodate the seniors because multiple members have told her they would support an outdoor ceremony. Now though, they said they aren't asking for dialogue, they’re insisting on action.
“We just want a change,” LaPorte said. “We don’t want to be heard anymore. We want a change.”
“We are willing to do anything, we just want to have the last few moments of our senior year before we go our separate ways,” McCaffrey said.
Channel 3 reached out to Tolland's superintendent of schools but did not receive a response.
The virtual Board of Education meeting begins 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.