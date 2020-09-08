TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A man from Tolland was identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on Route 74.
According to state police, Robert Carr, 23, tried to negotiate a sharp curve Monday afternoon as he traveled eastbound on the road, also known as Tolland Stage Road, in Tolland.
Troopers said Carr crossed the double yellow center line into the westbound lane and lost control.
They said the motorcycle ended up on its side and ejected Carr.
Route 74 was closed for a few hours.
Emergency officials in Tolland said Carr operator was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
State police ask that anyone who witnessed it give them a call at 860-896-3200.
