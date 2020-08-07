TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – The town of Tolland has seen some improvement in its total return to power.
It’s been a nearly 30 percent turnaround, but around 56 percent of the town is still without power as of Friday afternoon.
The town continues to work on cleanup and helping residents who need it with many of the basic necessities.
A massive pine tree crashed into a house during Tropical Storm Isaias, leaving the DeRosier family holed up in a broken-down motor home.
“We don’t have anywhere to go. It’s unsafe in the house,” said Andrea DeRosier.
The DeRosiers’ are renters and say their landlord hasn’t done anything to provide assistance.
“He said he was contacting his insurance company and we will get this fixed as soon as possible and that he would be here by the end of the day. Later, he texted my husband and said he can’t get there and that’s been it,” DeRosier said.
Channel 3 tried to contact the landlord, but he didn’t answer.
Tolland town officials mobilized quickly to set up a shelter. Volunteers have been providing water and meals ready for residents.
This community, like so many in Connecticut remains deeply concerned with an inadequate response from Eversource.
“We are frustrated as are the surrounding municipalities with the response Eversource has given, but I will say Eversource has had crews in town over the last day and they are working with our DPW to get power back on,” said Mike Rosen, Tolland Town Manager.
The DeRosier’s are certainly not alone. Rosen mentioned that there are 15 roads closed and many homes remain uninhabitable due to the storm damage.
Rosen says the town will continue to support its residents and work to improve its communication and working arrangements with the utility companies.
