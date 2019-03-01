TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - The crisis of crumbling foundations has now forced Tolland officials to find temporary classroom space for students while repairs are made.
According to town and school officials, spider-like cracks were found in the foundation of the Birch Grove School.
The cracks indicated that the foundation was built with pyrrhotite, the mineral responsible for the deterioration of foundations in homes across the state.
An engineering firm provided a report that concluded there was substantial external cracking both inside and outside from the pyrrhotite.
"While not an immediate safety concern, knowing that it takes approximately two years to design and construct repairs for this condition, the recommendation of the engineer is that we begin immediately the design process with the goal of construction during the early months of 2020," wrote town manager Steve Werbner and superintendent Walter Willett to the community. "This time frame would necessitate that for the school year commencing next September, alternative classroom space will need to be identified to house the students."
The cost of construction is an estimated $46 million; however, they said that number does not factor in any aid from the state. The state said it will pay 52 percent of the cost.
The town said it is working with Rep. Joe Courtney's office to apply for federal funding.
A town referendum will be needed in May to appropriate whatever funding is left to be covered.
Parent meetings about the process are set to begin on March 5 at 7 p.m.
A town wide meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Tolland High School Auditorium.
