HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Democrats broke from the governor's plan to toll all cars, according to a statement they released on Tuesday.
However, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford reiterated House Democrats’ commitment to investing in the state’s roads, bridges, trains and overall transportation infrastructure.
“We appreciate Gov. Lamont’s continued commitment to fixing Connecticut’s transportation system,” Aresimowicz said. “Our caucus feels strongly that we must make investments in our roads, bridges and trains to grow our economy, but that tolling cars is not the way forward.”
Instead, Democrats said they would like to reconsider only tolling trucks on 12 bridges from Lamont's original proposal.
“Trucks do 80-percent of the damage to our roads and bridges and many come from out of state,” Ritter said. “We believe that truck-only tolls on select bridges, in a manner similar to what other states do, are legal and will provide Connecticut with the revenue stream needed to secure low interest federal transportation loans.”
CT Trucking reacted to the proposal saying, “The claim that trucks do 80 percent of the damage to our roads and bridges is a made up number. There is no data to support that statement. In fact, the Federal Bridge Formula ensures that a truck cannot inherently damage a road or a bridge. In short, the bridge formula requires that a truck’s gross weight is distributed over a certain number of axles, which must be appropriately spaced, over a specified length of the truck or tractor-trailer combination.”
Their new proposal for truck-only tolls avoids the potential legal peril that was faced by the Lamont's original plan for truck-only tolls on the interstate highway system by placing truck-only tolls on select bridges. They also claim it also heads off any concerns about tolling passenger vehicles.
Trucks do pay higher registration and gas fees, but House Democrats say it's not enough.
“I’m sick of people talking about camels and their noses and proverbial tents, or slippery slopes," Ritter said. "Tolling trucks has nothing to do with tolling cars - this is a completely separate issue. There is no tent. There is no slope. I want elected officials to answer this question: Is tolling trucks a good idea or a bad idea - period.”
Lamont released a statement regarding the transporation proposal saying, "I am appreciative of House Democrats’ thoughtful contribution to the discussion about Connecticut’s economic future and the critical need for investment in our transportation system. A guiding principle of CT2030 is a dedicated revenue stream, which in large part comes from out-of-state drivers. This proposal adheres to that basic principle, albeit to a lesser extent, but is a concept that the governor has explored in the past and one that should be considered among the other plans. Given this addition to the conversation, the plan from Senate Republicans presented last week, and a reported plan forthcoming from House Republicans, I am recommending that all caucuses be prepared to bring these proposals to a meeting in my office as soon as possible."
Lamont's original proposal, which included tolls, can be read here.
Connecticut Republicans unveiled their alternative transportation plan last week. It can be read here.
They will waste that money too. That's all these politicians are good at. Collecting money, spending money ridiculously, and taking more and more rights from the American People
Finally! Logic from a politician.
