NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Tolls continue to be a hot-button topic, and residents have a chance to make their opinions known Monday evening.
Lawmakers are holding a forum in New Britain to discuss questions and concerns about the tolls proposal.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the New Britain Senior Center.
Over the weekend, Channel 3 conducted a new poll about tolls, asking folks if they have changed their minds about the proposal at all.
As of Monday morning, 92 percent of voters said tolls were still a bad idea. Six percent said they would help the state’s transportation infrastructure.
