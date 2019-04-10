WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential costs of commutes under Governor Ned Lamont’s tolls plan was released on Wednesday.
If the governor's toll proposal goes forward, resident’s daily commute may get more expensive.
The Department of Transportation released estimates of how the plan would impact drivers and critics bashed the idea at a toll forum in Wallingford.
A between New Haven and Hartford going forward if tolls are approved could cost people $1.72.
Some say that's a small price to pay for better roads and bridges, but others argue it's just the latest example of taxpayers getting squeezed.
Critics of the governor's toll plan say it may raise millions of dollars, but it lacks common sense.
A few examples of the costs include a trip from New Haven to Hartford could cost $1.72 during peak hours or $1.36 dur off peak. Stamford to New Haven would cost $1.80 peak and $1.40 off peak. Danbury to Waterbury would cost $1.28 during peak versus $1.02 during off peak.
That could mean pretty big chunks of change over a full year.
If your commute takes you down I-91 between Hartford and New Haven during peak travel times, that'll add up to $894.40 over the course of the year.
A daily round-trip between on I-95 between New Haven and Milford during peak travel times would set you back $228.80 dollars a year.
And a round-trip on I-84 between Waterbury and Danbury during key travel times would run you $665.60 a year.
After the costs were revealed, Republican lawmakers who oppose the proposal held a toll forum in Wallingford.
“The governor has the bigger megaphone than we do so we have to do grassroots,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Almost everyone in the audience stood against tolls, but a few are keeping an open mind.
They argue state lawmakers need to figure out how to make out of state drivers pay for their share of road issues.
“They use the roads. They don't contribute anything to them because the only thing that we do here is fuel. They're not contributing to that,” said Jason Zandri, Wallingford Town Councilman.
“We need to do something and if this is the best solution that we can get past the legislature which refuses to raise taxes than I’m OK with it,” said Ben Martin of Wallingford.
The governor has scaled back his plan to 50 gantries, which would be placed on 84, 91, 95 and 15.
Lamont is also looking at discounts for residents but it's clear in Wallingford he'll have to work hard to convince some skeptics.
“More people will leave the state. There’s going to be less disposable income for people to spend in the economy. It’s just going to put another damper on things,” said Bruce Nudzinski.
Republicans say Lamont’s plan is also way too vague and is likely to become even more expensive than anticipated.
The GOP has offered a different solution to come up with the money needed to pay for needed road and bridge repair, but it involves borrowing.
And Lamont says that would jeopardize other important projects.
