WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers will get a chance on Wednesday to voice concerns or support for a plan to bring electronic tolls to Connecticut.
A forum is scheduled to take place at Wallingford Town Hall.
The event is being put on by Senate Republican leader Len Fasano and two Republicans on the state's Transportation Committee.
They said they'll be there to answer questions from attendees.
Proposals that would implement a toll system on state highways cleared a hurdle last month when they were approved by the Transportation Committee. They would allow tolls on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
Gov. Ned Lamont's plans call for 53 toll gantries on those highways.
Lamont argues that the revenue generated from tolls would help upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure, including making repairs to a number of deteriorating bridges.
Republicans claim it's just another tax and that there hasn't even been a discussion about other potential revenue-generating options.
The forum in Wallingford is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lets just start with 95. If that works well, then expand into 84. Only the highways that fully bisect the state should be tolled.
