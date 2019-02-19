MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The return of tolls to Connecticut highways would be a burden to many small business owners and fleets.
Just hours before the governor’s address on Wednesday, small business owners say they hope the added funds go specifically to road and bridge repairs and not the general fund.
The added costs may be passed on but just make sure the money goes to the road infrastructure.
Montville Florists creates arrangements and floral displays, and with two delivery vehicles owner Lynne Gaffney says they drive all over southeast Connecticut.
Adding tolls is OK with her because she says every other state is doing it.
“As long as the toll money be designated to bridges and roads I’m OK with paying my fair share,” said Gaffney.
On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont delivers his first budget address to the legislature and tolls may be part of a future budget package.
On Tuesday, he gave a preview on social media.
“I’m going to focus on job creation. Workforce development, education and in particular transportation,” said Lamont.
The transportation industry is hitting the brakes on toll creation saying it’s going to cost its members big time.
“One business even said 500,000 dollars in one year. They ran the numbers based on suggested toll rates from the study that was released in November,” said Joe Sculley, Motor Transport Association Spokesman.
That tolling study suggests there would be 82 electronic tolling gantries on major highways to raise an estimated $1 billion dollars.
Coastal Carriers of Connecticut based in Ansonia estimates tolls in Connecticut will cost them $200,000 to $300,000 more per year.
Yet smaller business owners say they can’t absorb the added expense and may have to pass it on to their customers, who are the residents of Connecticut.
“It would kind of force me to take the back roads and avoid them,” said Dennis Buttermore, a distributor.
Over the border in Rhode Island, there are tolls that effect only truckers.
The state has two tolling gantries now, but they want to install 10 more to bring millions for road and highway repairs.
Toll revenue has delivered millions to Rhode Island, which plans to fund bridge repair and other work.
Fleet drivers say the cost isn't out of their pocket, but any delays because of tolls costs them in lost time.
"I do it when I drive to Massachusetts, I do it when I drive to New York,it's just kind of part of life," said Dave Downes.
The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut released a video on YouTube on how tolls in the state would affect small businesses. The video can be seen here.
