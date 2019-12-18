HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers returned to the capitol on Wednesday for a special session.
They are voting on a hospital agreement and a restaurant wage bill.
The big talker continues to be transportation and the governor’s plan for tolls.
Transportation was not on the agenda on Wednesday, but it’s supposed to be taken up in January. Tolls are the big issues and now those in favor of them are stepping up their game.
There also continues to be those rallying against tolls.
“I think there are plenty of people in Connecticut that are anti-tolls, so we are depending on them and we would like them to speak up,” said Cherie Juhnke, No Tolls CT.
But now, there is a pro-tolls group that started up around two weeks ago.
“Since the money has to come from some place, why not have 40 percent of it come from out of state cars and trucks that use our highways,” said Michelle Abt, Pro Tolls.
Governor Ned Lamont had proposed tolling cars and trucks, but his plan has scaled back to trucks only. His transportation plan is over $19 billion and trucks tolls would generate roughly $230 million a year.
“I presented a plan to the legislature and they spoke to me quite firmly that they thought a trucks-only plan gave us enough money to save the special transportation fund, keep our roads and bridges in a state of good repair,” Lamont said.
In keeping with the holiday spirit and following the lead of the Senate Minority Leader, whose Christmas poem on tolls created some laughter, Lamont gave his own version.
“While visions of new bridges and train cars dance in their heads, dreams of a better Connecticut, they jump from their beds. We want to get this done, we all know traffic is no fun, for a better Connecticut is worth the fight. So, have a merry Christmas to all of up and hope you are not here all night,” Lamont said.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on a hospital agreement and restaurant wage bill during the special session while tolls are slated for January.
Lamont has also decided to delay state bonding.
