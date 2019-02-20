HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor will take center stage Wednesday to make his first budget address.
Among the topics previewed by Gov. Ned Lamont over the last week, many residents will be watching for what he has to say about tolls.
During his campaign, he said he only wanted to toll tractor trailers.
This past weekend, he said he was open to expanding that to cars but provide a deep discount to state residents.
Lamont is expected to run through a number of proposals aimed at generating revenue for the state.
Taxes, healthcare and pension changes are all among the topics expected to be mentioned.
In the preview of the address released by Lamont's office on Tuesday, tolls didn't make the cut.
Lamont's office said he wanted to make the tax code fairer by taxing digital services. He wants to tax streaming and downloads on items such as movies. He's also proposing taxes on not only the materials used to renovate a home, but also the services rendered by the architect, engineer or contractor.
When it comes to healthcare, Lamont's proposal tackles its rising costs. He wants to expand wellness and cost-saving programs such as health enhancement and smart shopper.
Wesley Renfro, associate dean, College of Arts and Sciences at Quinnipiac University, said Lamont can push the plan through if he focuses on his delivery.
"I think it's a way to set the stage," Renfro said. "Gov. Lamont is the only adult in the room who can make hard choices. He is allegedly going to try and balance the state budget. He says that he is going to rein spending and raise additional revenue. We will see how successful he is."
Other items the governor has been vocal about include a plastic bag ban and a tax on vaping. Those could also be part of the budget.
Lamont also wants to restructure the teachers retirement system and adjust the payscale.
He said if nothing is done, the annual teacher pension costs could increase by more than $2 billion.
To fix it, he wants to reduce the assumed rate of return from 8 percent to 6.9 percent and restructure the retirement system payment schedule from 12 years to 30 years.
"There are a number of more progressive Democrats who want to raise the tax rates on very high earners," Renfro said. "Lamont isn't in favor of this because of tax breaks on this are already higher than most of our neighboring states. So he has to manage that the coalition very carefully to get what he wants out of the General Assembly."
Lamont's address is slated to start at noon.
Watch it on Channel 3 and the WFSB app.
(1) comment
"There are a number of more progressive Democrats who want to raise the tax rates on very high earners,"
yes, we know! you know this is a bad idea when liberal zombie ny gov cuomo has publicly stated how this is wrecking his state! it takes BIG ONES for a liberal to admit this! tax the rich, the rich leave with all their $$! liberals never stop until their state or city resembles detroit!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.