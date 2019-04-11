HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers received a clearer picture of the tolls scenario this week.
Thursday night, they'll get another chance to voice their concerns or support at a forum.
The only thing both Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on is that transportation in Connecticut needs major investment.
However, they can't seem to agree on from where that money should come.
People who've been attending forums about the plan seem to be split as well.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he is taking the concerns he's heard into consideration as he crafts a final bill.
However, he said it's going to take some negotiating to get enough lawmakers on board.
New numbers released on Wednesday showed how much various trips could cost drivers.
A drive from New Haven to Hartford would be $1.72 during peak hours.
Stamford to New Haven could cost $1.80 during peak time.
Danbury to Waterbury may cost drivers $1.28.
Those trips would cost less during off-peak hours.
For a more detailed breakdown of the potential costs, look here.
Lamont said he's also looking at discounts for people who live in Connecticut and possibly adding some free bus service.
Lamont also said he scaled back is plan to add 50 gantries.
Those that would still be added would go on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
He continues to say that tolls would generate $800 million a year in revenue.
"We have a tolling proposal out there so we can have a dedicated revenue stream," said Sen. Carlo Leone, a Democrat from Stamford. "Find the funding that's necessary for long neglected issues the state has been facing."
"They are going to determine how much they are going to charge without one legislator weighing in," said Sen. Len Fasano, Republican minority leader. "How disrespectful could you be to the people of Connecticut by saying 'give us the authority and we will tell you how much and there isn't anything you can do about it.' That's simply outrageous."
The forum on Thursday is set to happen at Vernon Middle School at 7 p.m.
