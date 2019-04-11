NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s only been a day since Governor Lamont released how much drivers might pay for tolls.
People doing the math don’t like what they’re seeing.
Tolls are going to add up fast in some cases.
A dollar or two for one trip doesn’t sound like much but people who use state highways for work are going to take a big hit.
Jason Miller has been driving for Lyft for two months.
“It could be better, the rates could be better people could tip you know,” said Miller.
Miller says adding tolls on state roads will add a surcharge to a Lyft payment.
“I would say it’s probably going to be the passenger that’s going to pay you know,” Miller said.
And he’ll pay tolls too on his way to pick up a ride, then getting back to home base after drop off.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Miller.
Right now, state lawmakers are considering tolls up and down major highways.
New this week we got a look at potential fares.
Between Hartford and New Haven, it’s almost a $1.75 peak times.
“That’s ridiculous. I’m already paying for my ride and now I have to fork out more money for a toll that’s a lot,” said Noel Martell.
The owner of Kid’s Wheels in Bristol says her industry would take a major hit.
“So, calculating it just roughly on one round trip per day per vehicle that alone would cost us upwards of 35,000 dollars a year,” said Diane Cassidy, Kid’s Wheels.
Kid’s Wheels is a special transportation service hired by school districts, on average getting 200 students with special needs from home to school and back Monday through Friday.
“We have to take them the most efficient route possible so as an individual I can avoid tolls if I want but my drivers can’t,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said their profit margin is small. They can’t absorb the cost of tolls and school districts likely can’t handle the weighing costs either.
“It’ll ultimately be passed on to the taxpayers,” Cassidy said.
Kid’s Wheels says lawmakers need to consider industries like theirs to help mitigate costs if tolls come to connecticut roads.
