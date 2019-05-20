HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A vote on tolls in Connecticut could soon happen.
It comes after hundreds of people protested outside the state capitol over the weekend.
The legislative session ends on June 5.
State Sen. Cathy Osten told Channel 3 that a vote could happen this week.
"People are aggravated, people are fed up with this issue," said Patrick Sasser, No Tolls CT founder.
The prospect of tolls has lawmakers split.
Republicans continue to fight against the proposal, which would put electronic tolls on interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
"There are alternatives, they’re just lazy and beholden to people that are not the people in this group and the people who work hard every day," said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican minority leader.
Demonstrators gathered outside the capitol on Saturday to try and send a message to Democratic lawmakers. Many called the plan something state residents can't afford.
"We can’t afford more taxes and that’s really what tolls are, it’s another tax," Sasser said.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont said tolling could bring in $800 million in revenue to help fix the state's crumbling transportation infrastructure. He appeared on Face the State on Sunday.
"Connecticut will only move in a forward direction if we end the gridlock on [I-]95, fix all those broken bridges that are 90 years old, plus, speed up Metro-North," Lamont said.
Democrats said the gas tax could drop by a nickel.
The number of gantries and their locations are still being negotiated.
The earliest drivers could see tolls on state highways is in 2023.
