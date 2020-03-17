FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Tom Brady has announced that though always a Patriot, he'll no longer play for New England.
The quarterback posted to Twitter that his football journey will be taking him elsewhere.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
Brady did not post which team he'll be joining.
