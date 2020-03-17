Tom Brady is going to Hollywood as NFL star launches production company amid free agency rumors

Tom Brady looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Tom Brady has announced that though always a Patriot, he'll no longer play for New England.

The quarterback posted to Twitter that his football journey will be taking him elsewhere.

Brady did not post which team he'll be joining.

