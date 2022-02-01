WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – As Tom Brady steps away, he leaves a lasting legacy.
That is especially the case with young football players who grew up watching the man many say is the greatest ever to play the game.
He played for 22 years, making it to 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them.
For plenty of young players his success is all they’ve ever known.
For these teens who train with Connecticut Pride Football, they eat, sleep, and breathe the game.
“When I step on the field, it’s like a second home,” said Braydon Williams of Brookfield.
A game that for the past two decades has been dominated by Tom Brady.
“Just the ability to make those clutch throws and to be able to pick apart defenses really made him who he is,” said Nick Damato of Waterbury.
Brady walked away from the game Tuesday, announcing his retirement after 22 years, 20 of them with the Patriots, bringing six Super Bowl titles to New England before winning one more last year with Tampa Bay.
“It’s just crazy what he’s been able to do and what he’s done for the last 22 years with seven Super Bowls,” said Robbie Manning of Fairfield.
For Manning, an aspiring quarterback and a New York Giants fan, even he can admit to Brady’s greatness.
“I try to copy him as much as I can possibly can, watch what he does, but it’s just like his competitiveness and what he does on the field, his willingness to win,” Manning said.
For the Pride, which offers professional training, 7-on7, along with flag and tackle football, Brady’s on-field performance is one to strive for.
“Just an amazing career just to see his impact in the locker room and how every single guy on his team would run through a wall for him,” said Rob Best of CT Pride Football. “That’s what we try to tell our quarterbacks, to kind of take the lead and take charge of the team.”
Not just a winning quarterback, but someone who was always looking to improve his own skills, while also making his teammates better.
“I liked the way how he would coach people up, wouldn’t put people down. I liked the aspect of how he was competitive, but not arrogant. Great player, loved watching him,” Williams said.
Brady’s first year of Hall of Fame eligibility will be in 2027.
