HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Tuesday morning commute could feature precipitation of all kinds.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said most of the state may start to see light snow early Tuesday morning.
"Any snow that accumulates will be light, Dixon said. "A coating to perhaps an inch in spots north of I-84 [and the] northwest hills, but enough to make for slick travel for some during the morning commute."
As a result, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The shoreline, however, may see an icy mix of sleet, snow and rain.
Temperatures will start out in the 20s but rise to 32 degrees by the morning.
"Toward daybreak, snow transitions to sleet and freezing rain, especially inland, to rain along the coast, enhancing the potential for slick travel early in the day," Dixon said.
All precipitation will transition to rain and taper to drizzle across the state by early Tuesday afternoon.
Weather conditions are expected to greatly improve by the afternoon.
The state will see partial clearing and temperatures could rise to 40 degrees or higher.
The roads will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
Then comes round two.
"Another round of precip moves in [Tuesday] night into Wednesday," Dixon said. "This looks to be primarily rain as of now."
However, it could end on Wednesday afternoon as scattered snow showers.
The rest of the week looks dry but cold and windy.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will feature lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.
"Saturday looks to be dry," Dixon said. "That could change Sunday as models indicate a storm nearby/offshore [and] close enough to keep tabs on over the coming days."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.