HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm on Friday could start with a bit of a wintry mix.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Connecticut will be caught between two weather systems: A cool high pressure system over New England and a front draped across the mid-Atlantic states.
"A band of precipitation associated with the front should move into Connecticut at some point Friday afternoon," Haney said. "Precipitation could begin as a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow especially over interior portions of the state."
However, a change to plain rain is likely as the afternoon continues.
Haney said Friday is shaping up to be a raw, wet day with temperatures in the 40s.
"Rain will linger into [Friday] night as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s," he said. "Rain will end Saturday morning."
In contrast, the first weekend of April is looking good.
Once the rain leaves, Haney said the rest of Saturday looks great.
"The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s away from the coast," he said.
Those temps will drop back down to the 40s for Saturday night.
Sunday looks just as pleasant with highs between 60 and 65; however, some clouds may filter into the state by the evening hours.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.