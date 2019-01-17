HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter will finally assert itself in the form of a couple of storms over the next several days.
An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect for both storms.
The first arrives Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix and rain.
"The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the commute [Friday] morning, especially away from the coast," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Snowfall accumulations across the state will range from a coating to 3 inches."
The storm will move away to the east by Friday afternoon and conditions should improve.
Temps will start out in the 20s but rise into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
"We’ll be in good shape for the afternoon drive home," Haney said.
Lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees Friday night into Saturday.
Saturday during the day looks quiet, but temps may only reach the low-30s.
Then comes round 2.
"Snow will develop Saturday evening and it will accumulate," Haney said. "Surfaces will be cold, and temperatures will be in the 20s. There could be enough snow to plow and shovel, but we won’t get specific with snowfall predictions at this point."
A winter storm watch was posted for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Sunday looks to be quite messy.
However, the type of precipitation during the day remains in question. It depends on the track the storm takes.
"Everything is on the table at this point, from a major snowstorm, to a major ice storm, to a snow changing to heavy rain event," Haney said. "Everything depends on the precise track."
The Early Warning Forecast team couldn't rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages.
"There is a good chance we’ll see a change to plain rain in southeastern Connecticut, but heavy rain could result in some localized flooding and perhaps even some basement flooding," Haney said.
Regardless of whether or not the storm stays snow or changes to an icy mix or plain rain, it will all come to an end by Sunday night.
"There is a good chance it will end as snow," Haney said. "It will then turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits and teens."
Wind chills could drop below zero by dawn on Monday.
That means a flash freeze is likely if there's any slush or water on the roads.
