HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain with some potential thunder arrives later in the day on Friday.
A flash flood watch goes into effect for southern Connecticut from 6 p.m. until late Friday night.
A flood watch has also been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 5 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday. For Litchfield County, the watch is from 6 p.m. Friday until later in the evening.
The forecast prompted Eyewitness News to declare an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"It's dry out there [Friday] morning, and the sky will be partly sunny until about noon," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "However, clouds will quickly take over and rain will develop in parts of the state by late afternoon."
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
High temperatures for Friday will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s.
"Rain will become steadier and heavier [Friday] evening," Haney said. "There is a chance for lightning and thunder, especially in eastern portions of the state."
Much of the state may receive a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. More may fall in some areas.
"This burst of heavy rain could lead to flooding on streams, creeks, and rivers," Haney said. "Streams and rivers are already running high because of all the rain we've had recently."
Haney said driving could be tough on Friday night since there could be a lot of water on the roads and visibility will be poor.
"If you plan on attending a Friday night football game, a jacket and an umbrella will come in very handy," he said.
The rain ends before dawn on Saturday.
Temperatures overnight should range from the upper-30s to low-40s.
In the storm's wake, the state will have to deal with some gusty wind on Saturday. Gusts of 40 mph or higher are possible.
"If you have plans to rake up some leaves this weekend, Saturday will not be a good day," Haney said.
Temps during the day will be in the 40s and 50s, but fall over the course of the afternoon.
They'll dip into the 20s overnight.
Sunday will be breezy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
