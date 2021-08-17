HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday night’s Hartford Yard Goats game will honor first responders.

The game between the Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats is sponsored by Norcom and has been dubbed “First Responders Night.”

In addition to honoring first responders, the night will also remember those who died in 2021 in the line of duty.

Ahead of the game, there will be a moment of silence for first responders who have died in the line of duty, including New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who died while battling a house fire on May 12, and Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who recently passed away after battling a fire in New Hartford on Aug. 10.

Fallen New Haven firefighter laid to rest on Thursday A firefighter who died while battling a fire in New Haven was laid to rest on Thursday.

There will be a flag ceremony before the game, three police and fire honor guards will take the field, and two police officers will sing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

During the third inning, a New Haven police officer will be recognized for his act of heroism.

Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, and the game kicks off at 7:05 p.m.