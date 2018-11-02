(WFSB) - It seems like the holiday season begins earlier and earlier each year.
Whether it's seeing the holiday displays up in hardware stores and pharmacies or post-Halloween Christmas movies advertised on cable channels, people either relish the notion or despise it.
It begs the question: Is the day after Halloween too early to put up holiday decorations, watch movies and listen to music?
Vote in our poll here.
Is the day after Halloween too early to put up holiday decorations, watch movies and listen to music?
Children barely had time to count their trick-or-treat candy when the Freeform network launched its "Kickoff to Christmas 2018."
Let's not forget the decorations and ornaments that have been put up for sale at the likes of Home Depot and CVS.
Heck, Starbucks unveiled the designs for its cups on Halloween.
In the retail world, it makes sense from a financial standpoint
Walmart hopes to reel in customers with a simpler website and faster checkouts.
There's also the push for stores like Home Depot to attract coveted seasonal workers.
Regardless of what the general public thinks, as they say on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, winter is coming.
