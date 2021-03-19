(WFSB) -- The NCAA tournament is back this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
But when your favorite teams aren’t playing, there are some basketball-themed movies you can check out.
Andrew Miller, from Sacred Heart University's School of Communication, Media and The Arts helped Channel 3 count down the top 10 basketball-themed movies to help get you in the March Madness spirit.
10. Fish that Saved Pittsburgh 1979
9. The Winning Season 2009
8. White Men Can’t Jump 1992
7. Love and Basketball 2000
6. Glory Road 2006
5. He Got Game 1998
4.Hoosiers 1986
3. Above the Rim 1994
2. Fast Break 1979
1.Hoop Dreams 1994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.