(WFSB) – Here’s a list that could be helpful for anyone who is expecting a baby in 2021!
Babycenter just revealed the top baby names of 2020.
While some of them have been at the top of the list for years, others are new.
The top five girl names for 2020 are:
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Riley
- Emma
- Ava
The top five boy names for 2020 are:
- Liam
- Noah
- Jackson
- Aiden
- Elijah
To see the full list, click here.
